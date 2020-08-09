1/
SHIRLEY C. WEBER
1931 - 2020
Shirley C. Weber, Oct. 3, 1931 - May 19, 2020. Shirley was a mother, wife, sister, gambler, newsie, puzzler, bowler, orphan, protector, and rager against "those male chauvinists that try to control women." She was predeceased by her husband Glenn, her son Shawn and her sister Betty Krejci. She is survived by her children Glenda Marshall (Rick), Stacy Greve (Johnn), Sherri Kullander (Dave), Guy Weber, Gig Weber (Sheila), Stephanie Dyrek. Grandmother to Erik Marshall (Beth), Emilia Twelmeyer (Luke), Leo Kullander (Melanie), Clayton Kullander, Aaron Kullander, Travis Weber, Taylor Weber, Seth Weber, Jake Weber, Katreena Dyrek, Greg Dyrek (Monica), Elizabeth Toy (Deangelo), and a great-grandmother to Henry Marshall and Bonnie Twelmeyer. Shirley has been cremated and her remains will be placed next to Glenn's during a private family service. A Celebration of life has been delayed until we can gather safely together. Shirley was a two-time cancer survivor. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
