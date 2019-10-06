Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church,
1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY GARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY COLE GARRISON


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY COLE GARRISON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Shirley Cole Garrison was born on February 13, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Jennie (nee Johnson) Cole. She died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wauconda Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centre. Shirley is survived by her children, Scott (Lori) Garrison, Julie (George Gaines), and Brian (Pat) Garrison; grandchildren, Zachary (Katie) and Molly Garrison, Cole and Brian Gaines, and Steven, Jason (Jackie), and Allison Schweitzer; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Savanna, Lauren, Suri, John, and Everett; brother, Robert Cole; niece, Nancy (Ron) Polancich; and nephew, Gary Cole. During a long career at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Shirley was the Director of Public Relations before developing Patient Care Representative and Senior Care programs. She was the recipient of the Alexian Brothers Legacy of Leadership Award in 1992, the Arlington Heights Senior Center Dr. Kenneth Hood Award in 2009, and Harper College Distinguished Alumni recognition in 2009. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Arlington Heights since its inception and served in numerous roles including coordinator of senior services. Teaching legacy writing courses, participating in Harper College's Lifelong Learning Institute and taking piano lessons were among her many activities and interests. She enjoyed theatre, concerts, reading, knitting, and spending time with her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Louis & Fannie Roncoli Foundation, and JourneyCare. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now