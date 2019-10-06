|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Shirley Cole Garrison was born on February 13, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Jennie (nee Johnson) Cole. She died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wauconda Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centre. Shirley is survived by her children, Scott (Lori) Garrison, Julie (George Gaines), and Brian (Pat) Garrison; grandchildren, Zachary (Katie) and Molly Garrison, Cole and Brian Gaines, and Steven, Jason (Jackie), and Allison Schweitzer; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Savanna, Lauren, Suri, John, and Everett; brother, Robert Cole; niece, Nancy (Ron) Polancich; and nephew, Gary Cole. During a long career at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Shirley was the Director of Public Relations before developing Patient Care Representative and Senior Care programs. She was the recipient of the Alexian Brothers Legacy of Leadership Award in 1992, the Arlington Heights Senior Center Dr. Kenneth Hood Award in 2009, and Harper College Distinguished Alumni recognition in 2009. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Arlington Heights since its inception and served in numerous roles including coordinator of senior services. Teaching legacy writing courses, participating in Harper College's Lifelong Learning Institute and taking piano lessons were among her many activities and interests. She enjoyed theatre, concerts, reading, knitting, and spending time with her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Louis & Fannie Roncoli Foundation, and JourneyCare. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019