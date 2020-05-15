|
ROSELLE - Shirley Esther Ryskamp (nee Elsner), 85, passed away peacefully. She was born November 5, 1934 in Chicago to the late Bernard and Elsie Elsner. Shirley was the wife of the late Howard Ryskamp; mother of John (Julie) Radloff, Catherine Seymour and Lisa (Michael) Gershon; grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 2 and sister of the late Arlene Jacobus. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020