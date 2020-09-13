1/1
SHIRLEY F. PEASE
ELGIN - Celebration of Life Service for Shirley F. Pease will held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, inurnment to be held at the Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Shirley Florence Pease, 97 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska, (formerly of Elgin) passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege. Shirley was born July 10, 1922, in Elgin, the only child to Edward and Delilah (Daniels) Giertz. Shirley grew up in Elgin and received her education from Elgin Public School, graduating from Elgin High School with the class of 1941. Following her education, she started working as a secretary at the Elgin National Watch Company. On October 19, 1946, Shirley was united in marriage to Robert Pease and to this union one child was born, Todd. After Todd was born, Shirley dedicated her focus to being a devoted mother and homemaker. Throughout the years, Shirley focused her efforts on caring for her family, her pets, and taking care of their home. She was a very kind person, and loved to spend time with her family. Yet, Shirley was always very understanding to the fact that it was difficult for family to travel in the busyness of today's lives. Shirley was a fantastic pie baker, and her yearly mincemeat pie will be greatly missed. Shirley enjoyed collecting antiques, playing pinochle and other card games with her friends, and nurturing and growing violets in their home. She loved being a homebody, and used this trait to keep a clean and organized home for her family. Shirley was very close to her neighbors, and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to them. In return her devoted neighbors were always very willing to help her when needed. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Elgin. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. Shirley leaves to celebrate her life; her son, Todd Pease and his wife, Elaine of rural Axtell, Nebraska; and two grandchildren, John and Elizabeth Pease, and other relatives and friends. A memorial has been established in Shirley's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservics.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
