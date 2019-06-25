|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Shirley G. Turner, age 83, a resident of Rolling Meadows, IL, died June 21, 2019, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. She is survived by four siblings, Jean (Robert) Rheinberger, Virgil (the late Donna) Turner, Inez Turner and Reta (Donald) Shy, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn and Arline. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Roselawn/Mound Cemetery in Charleston, Illinois on Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019