Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselawn/Mound Cemetery
Charleston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY G. TURNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY G. TURNER Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Shirley G. Turner, age 83, a resident of Rolling Meadows, IL, died June 21, 2019, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. She is survived by four siblings, Jean (Robert) Rheinberger, Virgil (the late Donna) Turner, Inez Turner and Reta (Donald) Shy, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn and Arline. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Roselawn/Mound Cemetery in Charleston, Illinois on Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now