Shirley Valevicius a longtime resident of Bolingbrook for the past 48 years passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday May 7th. Shirley was recovering well from an illness when she suddenly passed away. Inspired by the public service of her late father Edgar Grove, Shirley traded life from an administrator at Commonwealth Edison for a career in local politics in Bolingbrook where she where she served as an election judge, precinct captain and committee-woman thru years of public service. On November 2, 2010 Shirley was proudly elected the DuPage Township Collector. She accomplished this by working to serve all members of her constituency. She also was an an active member of the Bolingbrook Arts Council, the Bolingbrook chamber of commerce, the Lewis University Alumni Board and an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she traveled to Washington DC to participate in their philanthropic causes. Shirley a graduate of Oak Park River Forest high school class of 1955 returned to school while in her 60's subsequently graduating from Lewis University where she received multiple degrees including her Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership 2004, and was named a Scholar of the University in 2002. In addition to her former husband, Anton G. Valevicius she is predeceased by Parents Edgar E. Grove and Alice J Grove (Turek), and her brother Edgar Grove Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son, Cheryl Barrett and Tony Valevicius and her grandchildren Ryan Barrett and Alec Barrett. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16th 2019 at St Francais of Assisi Church in Bolingbrook at 10am with a memorial luncheon following at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. Shirley had a great love for our environment, dogs, horses and wildlife; therefore, in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Defenders of Wildlife 1130 17th Street, NW Washington, DC 20036. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary