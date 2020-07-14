Funeral service for Shirley H. Fedor (nee Lynner), 94, is 10 AM Friday July 17, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176 2 blocks West of Rt. 45), Mundelein. Visitation is 9-10 AM Friday at the funeral home. She was born November 16, 1925 in Bay City, WI. and died Saturday July 11, 2020 at Victory Lakes Care Center in Lindenhurst. She is survived by her loving sons, Jim Fedor, Steven Fedor and her daughter-in-law, Sue Fedor; grandchildren, Jeff (Missy) Fedor, Greg (Nicole) Fedor; great-grandchildren, Lila and AJ Fedor, Colin and Caleb Fedor; her nieces, Barbara (Jack) Noll, Beverly Peterson; many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank; her son, Frank Jr.; and nephew, Randy Peterson. In lieu of flowers, please send her your love. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
