Shirley Helen Ketter, died Tuesday, March 5 following an accidental fall. She served as the first female Trustee and later was elected the first woman Mayor of Itasca serving 24 years from 1973 through 1997. Mayor Ketter was gratified by being able to maintain Itasca's charm, quiet residential areas, and quaint downtown while developing industrial and commercial projects which continue to provide excellent income to the village. She was particularly proud of the library expansion and Itasca Nature Center, Usher Park with its resident swans, and the Hamilton Lakes project. Born and raised in Chicago, Mrs. Ketter moved to Itasca in 1954 with her husband Bob and son, Barry. Following Bob's death in 1957, the young widow reinvented herself, first working in human resource management for Beltronics, and later at the Illinois Department of Transportation while raising her only child. Shirley was an active member of Bethany Church and several boards. She was a golfer, world traveler, bridge player, voracious reader, and puzzle solver. Above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother. Shirley Helen Ketter (nee Renner); age 90; beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Barry (Christina nee Neurauter); cherished grandmother of Catherine and Christian (Cara Schlecker); dear sister of Patricia (the late Benedict) Stogis, aunt, great-aunt, and friend of many. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Martha (nee Lorenz) Renner, her brothers, Rudolph and William and their spouses, and her sister-in-law, Carol nee Ketter (George) Zoerner. Memorial Visitation is Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Itasca Nature Center, c/o Itasca Park District, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca, IL 60143, the Itasca Library or the would be appreciated. For info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary