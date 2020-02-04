|
PALATINE - Shirley Herbst, nee Barton, 85, born on February 1, 1934, passed away on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Herbst. Loving mother of Robert, James, Karen (Timothy) Coonan, and Steven (Sue) Herbst. Dear grandmother of Steven, Daniel, Timothy, Sean, Jack, and Grace. Loving friend to many. Shirley was an enthusiastic sports fan and regularly followed her favorite teams. She was an avid golfer and loved playing courses locally and on many vacations. Shirley took pride in her home and loved gardening and spending time there with her family and friends. She loved her life in Palatine. She will truly be missed by all. Funeral services 9:30 AM, Friday, February 7, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name may be made to St. Theresa School Tuition Assistance Fund. Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home. For funeral information call 847-359-8020 or visit Shirley's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020