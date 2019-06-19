|
DES PLAINES - Shirley J. Bell (nee Maas), age 90, passed away on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Bell. Loving mother of Deborah (Randall) Everett and Diana (Erdmann) Luebker. Cherished grandmother of Paul (Lauren) Luebker, Mark (Elizabeth) Luebker, Justin (Kristyn) Everett and Taryn (Marcus) Everett. Proud great-grandmother of Mikayla, Noah, Quorra and Aidan. Dear sister of the late Barbara (Robert) Callaway. Visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. Funeral Service on Friday, June 21, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at www.guidingeyes-md.org or to PAWS at www.pawschicago.org. For more information, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019