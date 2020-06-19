Shirley Jane Graham Hall, 89, formerly of Mount Prospect, IL and Lakewood, CO, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Senior Living on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on August 10. 1930 in Detroit. MI to the late Louis and Mildred (nee White) Graham. Shirley attended St. Tarcissus Elementary and St. Patrick's Academy, graduating in 1948. She met the love of her life while working at Mandel Brothers Department store in Chicago, IL and married Robert G. Hall on December 29, 1951. They shared their lives together for 56 years until Robert's passing in 2000. Shirley was a loving mother to Robert E. (Sharon) Hall, Timothy Hall, Beverly (Edward) Jacoby, Sharon K. (Matthew) Fenley, and Chris Hall. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tyler Fenley, Dylan Jacoby, Brittany Hall, Hana Flores, Spenser Hall, Austin Hall, Aidan Hall. Autumn Hal; great grandchildren Holden Fenley, Brooks Fenley, Charlotte Jacoby, Parker Fenley, Logan Fenley, Penelope Flores, and Maggie Jacoby. She was preceded in death by husband Robert G. Hall; brother Edward Graham and sister Phyllis Sommers. Shirley lived a full life, loved family gatherings, holidays, music, singing, arts and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and cherished her friends throughout the years from the "Pinochle Group" and her "Westgate Lunch Bunch". Shirley retired from the Jeffco School District and was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the exceptional staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their compassionate care of Shirley this past year. Visitation Tuessday, June 23, 2020, 2:00-8:00 pm, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 24th, 10:00 am, Notre Dame Church Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd. Burial will be at 12:00 pm, Ft. Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate masses on Shirley's behalf or donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, httas://tinvuri.comiv79sk6ce .
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.