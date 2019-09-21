Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
First Congregational Church
766 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY NEETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY JEANNE NEETZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY JEANNE NEETZ Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Shirley Jeanne Neetz (Schnelle) died September 14, 2019, at the age of 91, in her home in Prospect Heights. Burial will be in the family lot. She is survived by her children, Karen Neetz (Christine Woodall), Janet (Ken) Laughlin, and Richard Neetz; grandchildren, Daniel (Karolina), Sarah, Timothy and Brittany. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Neetz; and by her mother, Zelpha Elizabeth Greg. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, 2:30 pm at First Congregational Church, 766 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . https://donate3.cancer.org/*campaign=CY17MemPod&giftType=mem&gift .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.