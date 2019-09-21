|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Shirley Jeanne Neetz (Schnelle) died September 14, 2019, at the age of 91, in her home in Prospect Heights. Burial will be in the family lot. She is survived by her children, Karen Neetz (Christine Woodall), Janet (Ken) Laughlin, and Richard Neetz; grandchildren, Daniel (Karolina), Sarah, Timothy and Brittany. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Neetz; and by her mother, Zelpha Elizabeth Greg. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, 2:30 pm at First Congregational Church, 766 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . https://donate3.cancer.org/*campaign=CY17MemPod&giftType=mem&gift .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019