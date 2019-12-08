Daily Herald Obituaries
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
SHIRLEY JEANNE PATINO


1928 - 2019
SCHAUMBURG - Shirley Jeanne Patino (nee Hynes), 91, was born on May 14, 1928 in Oak Park, IL and passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 in Barrington, IL. Shirley graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951 with a degree in Sociology, and was a proud member of the Theta Upsilon Sorority. She was the loving mother of Mike (Malinda) Patino, Donna Patino, Linda Patino, and Jim (Margaret) Patino; grandma of Alexis, Ashley, Hillary, Noelle, Gregg, Kristen, and Jenna; and great-grandma to Timmy, Katharine, Charlotte, Thomas, and Declan. She was active in the PTA; supported all WWII Veterans Associations; traveled throughout the US and world with her family and friends; loved to spend time in her garden and loved watching her Chicago sports teams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex M. Patino; brother, Roy Edwin Hynes; and sister, Grace Adele Hynes- Jackson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 10:00am until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , . Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
