1927 - 2020
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Shirley L. Heib passed peacefully on March 14, 2020 on the evening of her 93rd birthday. Shirley was born March 14, 1927 in Chicago to the late Henry and Erna Donnersbach. Shirley was a strong determined and fiercely independent woman who enjoyed shopping, crafts and planting. We will miss her every day. Shirley is survived by her sons Robert, Gary, Michael and her daughter Debbie (Larry) Ehardt: two grandsons, two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter and five great-grandsons. At Shirley's request, her body will be donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, in lieu of a funeral.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
