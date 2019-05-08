Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY L. WOODS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY L. WOODS Obituary
ELGIN - Shirley L. Woods, age 84, formerly of Sleepy Hollow and Crystal lake passed away on Monday. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Elgin Burial will follow at Memorial Washington Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will held at the church on Friday from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, Memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. To leave an on-line condolence and to view Shirley's complete obituary, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now