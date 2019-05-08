|
ELGIN - Shirley L. Woods, age 84, formerly of Sleepy Hollow and Crystal lake passed away on Monday. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Elgin Burial will follow at Memorial Washington Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will held at the church on Friday from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, Memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church. To leave an on-line condolence and to view Shirley's complete obituary, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee, 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019