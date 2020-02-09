|
|
WHEATON - Shirley M. Bates, a 69 year resident of Wheaton, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born August 18, 1928 to John and Agnes Schafer. Shirley is survived by her children, John, Denise, Daniel and Michael (Pam); grandchildren, Tiffany and Joshua; great-grandchild, Zeke; sisters, Carol (Savegnago) and Peg (Byrd). She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James. Visitation Monday February 10, 2020, will be held at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. Burial at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacred Heart League in Walls, MS 38680. She will be missed by family, friends and all who came to know her. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020