MOUNT PROSPECT - Shirley Marian (Ohms) Doyle, 94, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital. Shirley was born in Elgin, Illinois, to Arthur and Marian (Morter) Ohms. She graduated from Elgin High School and Northern Illinois State Teacher's College. Shirley married the love of her life, Richard H. Doyle III, on February 14, 1948. They had three children, Richard, Heather, and Bradford. Shirley and Dick enjoyed a 52-year marriage of great friendship and many adventures. They traveled the country and the world with dear friends. Dick, a pilot, and another instructor taught Shirley how to fly the couple's Cessna 150. Scared to death in soloing the plane for the first time, Shirley recalled, "Any fool can take a plane off. I got up there and thought, 'My gosh, I have to get it back down.'" She continued to co-pilot with Dick for years. A remarkable cook, Shirley enjoyed trying new recipes and preparing meals for her family. She was featured as Cook of the Week by the Daily Herald, and selected as one of the Herald's Cooks of the Year. An accomplished dancer, Shirley danced at the Century of Progress World's Fair in 1933. Shirley liked reading, gardening, needlework, bridge, dog training, gourmet cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. She volunteered for many years at Northwest Community Hospital. Even into her nineties, Shirley still played golf, drove a vintage stick-shift BMW, and knit caps for Northwest Community Hospital newborns. She had great fun restoring her circa 1935 doll house. Shirley was particularly proud of receiving the Order of the Diamond honoring her seventy-five years of membership in Delta Zeta sorority. She served on the diaconate ministry of the First Congregational Church of Des Plaines. She was a member of the Eli Skinner chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Silver Wings, Questers, Friday Book Review, Mount Prospect Senior Mixed Golf League, Creative Conversation, and several bridge groups. Shirley was the longest standing member of the Mount Prospect Women's Club-60 years. In those organizations she held a variety of offices. Shirley was proudest of her children, being a homemaker, and soloing the airplane. Shirley was predeceased by her devoted husband, Dick. She is survived by her children, Rick (Debbie) of Des Moines, Iowa, Heather of Wood Dale, and Brad of Oswego; grandchildren, John (Jen) of Roseville, California, and Kerry (Felix) of Des Moines; and great-grandchildren, Thora, William, and Luke. A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Des Plaines. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to the Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056, or to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation at NCH.org/ NCH Foundation/donatenow/animal assisted therapy.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020