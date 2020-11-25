Shirley M. Eaton, 91, passed away November 19, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Shirley lived at Bridgeway Senior Living of Bensenville, formerly of Elk Grove Village for over 57 years. She worked for Ampex Magnetic Tape Division in quality control which grew her passion for music and then later at Sears Fashion warehouse in Elk Grove. She had been a member of the Queen of the Rosary Parish where she helped at bingo fundraising. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester T. Hanson and Anna Hanson; brother, John Hanson; sister, Dorothy Wachna; and dear friend, William Healy. Shirley is survived by her sister, June (late Clifford) Grovak of Harwood Heights; son, Daniel (Nancy) of Fort Myers, Florida; daughter, Kathleen (Peter) Ronge of Bensenville; granddaughter, Stefanie (T.J) O'Neil; grandson, Erik (Michelle) Ronge; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to Amita Alexian Hospice, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, in her behalf.







