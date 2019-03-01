Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
815 S Finley Rd
Lombard, IL
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
815 S Finley Rd
Lombard, IL
SHIRLEY M. HAACK

SHIRLEY M. HAACK Obituary
LOMBARD - Shirley M. Haack, age 87. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Frederick; loving mother of Ilene Kasper, the late Dave Haack, and the late Cheryl Haack; devoted grandmother of Kimberly Haack and Kayla Kasper; fond sister of the late Robert Fraser and the late LaVerne Fraser; aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many. Shirley had a big heart, always lending a helping hand, loved company and socializing and cared deeply about her family and friends. Visitation Sunday, March 3rd, 1-7 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Road (three blocks south of Roosevelt Road), Lombard. In state Monday, 9:30 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Faith United Methodist Church, 815 S. Finley Road, Lombard. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorials to or Faith United Methodist Church are appreciated. Funeral info, www. knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
