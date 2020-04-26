|
|
Shirley M. Mitchell passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William H. Mitchell. Loving mother of Robert (Joanne) Mitchell, Barbara (Terry) Moenich, Patricia (Thomas) Arseneau and Susan (Jeffrey) Mlinarich. Proud grandmother of Jillian (Andrew) Laue, Andrew (Melanie) and Scott Mitchell, Michael Arseneau and Dylan Mlinarich. Doting "GiGi" of Vivian, Everly, Cole and Eden. Adored sister of Beryl Fallquist of Spokane, Washington. Caring daughter of the late Roy and Elsie Hulen. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Little Sisters of the Poor, 80 W. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020