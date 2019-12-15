|
Shirley M. Steffke (Kaczmarek), firstborn child of Julius and Marie Kaczmarek, left this life at 95 and put on immortality in the presence of her heavenly father on Dec. 11th. Raised on Chicago's N.W. Side, she graduated from Steinmetz H.S. and was unable to complete college due to the outbreak of W.W.2. She instead took her part with the greatest generation working for Illinois Bell Telephone all the while marching in a multitude of parades and war bond drives as she was a 2-time national champion baton twirler. She also performed at numerous bears games as well as the 1945 Cubs World Series. During the war, she wrote to soldiers and in particular, it was Robert Steffke whom she met when roller skating on a family vacation in 1941. They were married in 1947. They had 2 sons while living in Chicago and in 1953 they moved to Wood Dale, wherewith the arrival of a third son, the family was completed and they would live for the next 50 years. Shirley helped establish the first library taught twirling, helped the local Cub and Boy Scouts and worked at Maher Lumber. All the while being a great mom, Cook, Chauffeur, Seamstress, Doctor, and whatever else her sons and husband needed. When the nest was empty, she worked for Unysis Corp. For 20 years, during which time she survived breast cancer and supported many, who were similarly afflicted. Retiring she explored the U.S. with Bob on vacations and visits T. family and friends. She became an accomplished Quilter and was still doing quilting until just recently. Her marriage to her best friend Bob lasted 61 years until his death. Her legacy of family is as follows. Loving mother of Sonsi, Steve (Sharon), Rick (Corinne), Ron (Debbie). Loving grandchildren, Chris, Shawn, Robin, Jason, Becky, Kayla. Loving great-grandchildren, Eli, Findlay, and Eli.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019