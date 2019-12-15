Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
SHIRLEY M. WIEST


1933 - 2019
Shirley M. Wiest, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on February 12, 1933 in Long Grove, Illinois to Anton and Cecelia (nee Lichter) Dahm. She died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Mrs. Wiest enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, reading, sightseeing, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights and Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda, Florida. Shirley is survived by her children, Cynthia Kane, Randall (Sheryl) Wiest, and Laura (Tom) McDonald; her grandchildren, Kris Sketon, Chelsea Kane-Darnell, Kraig Kane, Amanda Wiest, Heather Wiest, Amy Perry and Brian McDonald; and her great-grandchildren, Alex Skelton, Weston and Davis Kane, and Maya and Brenna Perry. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wiest; her son-in-law, Kevin Kane; her siblings, Grace Obenauf, Erwin, Charlie, and Ralph Dahm; and by her parents. Visitation 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment St. Mary Parish Cemetery, Buffalo Grove, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research, Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
