SHIRLEY BAUMGARTEN
SHIRLEY MAE BAUMGARTEN


1935 - 2019
SHIRLEY MAE BAUMGARTEN Obituary
DES PLAINES - Shirley Mae Baumgarten, age 84, passed away June 27, 2019. Shirley devoted her life to helping others in need. She was a nurse and volunteered with Rainbow Hospice for 35 years. Beloved wife of Richard Baumgarten for 62 years. Loving mother of Kathryn (Curtis) Carter, Richard O. (Yvonne Besyk), and Jean (Jefferson) Vice. Proud grandmother of Emily (Braun) Carter, Spencer Baumgarten, Sarah Baumgarten, Hannah Vice, and Jacob Vice. Great-grandmother of Alyssa and Gavin. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Hospice, rainbowhospice.org. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 29, 2019
