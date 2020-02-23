|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Shirley Mae Bohac (nee Bergera), 95, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, formerly of Rolling Meadows 1956-1997 and Braidwood, IL, passed away on Friday Feb.14, 2020 surround by her loving family. Shirley, our loving mother, was born in Joliet, IL on July 18,1924, was the wife of the late Frank John Bohac; mother of Bob (Anne), Nancy (William) Flood, Thomas (Michelle), Frank (Marcia), Donald (Debra), Sue Ellen (John) Galligan, David (Nancy), and the late Peggy Bohac; grandmother of 22; and great-grandmother of 27. Homemaker of the Year; active volunteer for schools, church and the community. She loved baking, sewing,bridge, traveling, most of all loved spending time with family. A mass intention will be celebrated at St. Colette Parish, Rolling Meadows; date to be determined. A memorial service and a celebration of life will be in Braidwood, IL and laid to rest next to her loving husband Frank in early Aug. 2020. Arrangements were made by Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows, 847-253-0224 or www.meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020