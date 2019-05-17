|
|
Visitation for Shirley Mae Jacobsen (nee Hammerberg), 89, of Schaumburg, formerly of Rolling Meadows, will be held at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine from 3:00pm - 8:00pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Service and interment Private. She was born on June 20, 1929 in Chicago, IL and passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Schaumburg, IL. Shirley is the beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Jan Jacobsen, Chris (Elke) Jacobsen; grandmother of Sabine, Cora and Anja Jacobsen, daughter of the late Irvin and Evelyn Hammerberg. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019