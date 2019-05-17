Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY JACOBSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY MAE JACOBSEN


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHIRLEY MAE JACOBSEN Obituary
Visitation for Shirley Mae Jacobsen (nee Hammerberg), 89, of Schaumburg, formerly of Rolling Meadows, will be held at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine from 3:00pm - 8:00pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Service and interment Private. She was born on June 20, 1929 in Chicago, IL and passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Schaumburg, IL. Shirley is the beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Jan Jacobsen, Chris (Elke) Jacobsen; grandmother of Sabine, Cora and Anja Jacobsen, daughter of the late Irvin and Evelyn Hammerberg. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now