Shirley Mae Joyce, 78, was born in Royal Oak, MI. formally of Wheaton, IL passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her Winfield, IL home surrounded by family. Shirley was the beloved wife of Michael L. Joyce for 56 years; loving mother of Michael S. (Karen), Kimberly (Rick) Kern, Christopher (Cathie) and Darin (Tracie); proud grandmother of Michael R., Travis (Brooke), Kyle, Kelly, Ryan, Hannah, Tyler, Brock and Cami; and forever friend Sandy Miles. She is survived by brothers Kenneth (June) Kraase of Oak Park, Mi. Gerald Kraase of Johannesburg, MI and sister Sandra Ruttan of Royal Oak, Mi. Shirley was predeceased by parents George and Gladys Kraase, a brother Charles W. (Jimmy) Kraase and sisters Elinor (Johnny) Schroff, and Ethel (Bill) Larsen. Shirley led a wonderful, strong family and was a loving, caring person to everyone she knew or with whom she interacted. After graduation from high school, Shirley was employed by General Motors Technical Center in Warren, MI . While there she was an avid participant with her great lady friends in their 'card club' which endured for many years. After marrying Mike, she traveled with him during his professional baseball career and later while he was employed at IBM - all the while managing their growing family and their eight moves around the US. While all four children were attending Wheaton schools, Shirley earned her Interior Decorator degree at the College of DuPage and started her own business, "Creative Interiors by SJ". She worked with many families putting her incredible knowledge of colors and style with her ability to remember client floor plans, color schemes and tastes. An interesting and wonderful hobby Shirley shared were her neighborhood 'ceramics' get-togethers where friendship and laughter complimented the painting and firing of many keepsakes. She never lost her love for sixties music, Karen Carpenter and Elvis. All who knew her will never forget her smile. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2005 Shirley bravely endured and fought a magnificent battle to live with this disease. She was helped throughout this overwhelming journey by the never-ending love and support of all her family and the incredible assistance of her caregiver, Sandy Miles. Visitation will be Friday, May 31 from 4pm - 8pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, 60187. Family and friends comments at 7 pm Friday evening. Memorial Ceremony 10am, Saturday, June 1 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Interment will be immediately following services Saturday at Wheaton Cemetery. Charitable donations may be made to ESSE Adult Day Services, 515 So. Wheaton Ave, Wheaton IL 60187, "esseadultdaycare.org", or the at " ". Funeral info and condolences can be directed to www.williams-Kampp.com or 630-668-0016.