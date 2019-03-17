WHEATON - Shirley Marie Moreen, age 89, a resident of Wheaton, IL, died February 14, 2019, at Brighton Gardens in Wheaton, Illinois. She was born October 27, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Carl and Elsie Brown. Shirley graduated from Morgan Park High School and spent many summers while growing up in Shorewood Hills, Michigan. Shirley's pride and joy were her children and their families and was a very devoted daughter caring for her parents. She worked at the Glen Ellyn Clinic until she retired. Shirley made many friends over the years through her activities in her church choir and Bible studies, card groups, trips with the Wheaton Park District, the Neighborhood Watch program, and various other groups. She had caring friends from school girl days in Chicago. Shirley will be missed by many. Loving mother of Gail (Michael) Wojtkunski, Steven (Peter Florack), Scott (Jody), Jill (Brad) Severe, Kim (Tony) Zawislak, and daughter-in-law Belinda Moreen; cherished grandmother of Erin (Jacob) Gould, Krista (Brian) Willing, Rebecca, Joshua Wojtkunski, David, Jonathan (Angela), Daniel Moreen, Brittany (Cliff) Roberts, Kayla, Adam, Daniel, and Joshua Zawislak, Narra, and Axel Moreen; great-grandmother of Emin, Brenna, Harper, Lillian, Mason, and Isabel; and loving aunt, great-aunt and cousin of many. Shirley was preceded in death by her youngest son, Ken Moreen Jr.; and brother Robert Brown. Her family would like to thank the staff and residents at Brighton Gardens, Wheaton, IL, and Vitas Healthcare Hospice Team for taking Shirley into their hearts while caring for her. A visitation will be held March 23, 2019 from 9:30 until the start of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment will follow Wheaton Cemetery, 1209 Warrenville Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Vitas Hospice, 580 Waters Edge, Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary