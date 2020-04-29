|
|
Shirley P. Marrinson, 89, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. Born December 3, 1930 in St. Paul, MN to Harold and Marie Phelps, was a longtime resident of Des Plaines, IL, and lived happily at Spring Meadows in Libertyville for the past 5 years. Shirley was a former officer supervisor for Central Telephone Co. and enjoyed taking trips to the family home in Michigan. She will be dearly missed by her family and her two cats, John Henry and Shadow. Surviving are her 3 children, David (Patricia) Marrinson, Stacey (Ronald) Bing and Stephanie (Nicholas) Tallidis; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and by her sister, Janice (William) McNutt. She was preceded in death by her husband, David and by her son, Dean Marrinson. A future celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to an Animal Rescue organization of one's choice. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2020