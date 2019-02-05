BATAVIA - Shirley Jean Peterson, 92, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 while a resident of the Holmstad in Batavia, IL. She was born November 15, 1926, in Champaign, IL the daughter of Lyle McLean and Helen (nee Birdsel) Clarno. She was united in marriage to Harold Peterson on September 5, 1948. Shirley was a loving and kind person who devoted her life to the love and welfare of her family. She grew up in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School with the class of 1944. After High School, Shirley attended two years at Knox College in Galesburg, IL. Following college, she worked in Chicago. Family being Shirley's first love she enjoyed many trips to the family island located in Nestor Falls, Ontario. She also experienced extensive travel around the United States with her family. After retirement Shirley and Harold continued to enjoy their travels. In her spare time, she enjoyed many hands of bridge and numerous rounds of golf. Shirley and Harold were known to never miss a Batavia boys basketball game. She is survived by his children, Steve (Darcy) Peterson of Fountain Hills, AZ Sandra (Bill) Porter, of Homer, and Scott (Nancy) Peterson of Geneva; grandchildren; Bryce (Venessa) Peterson, Andrew (Bianca) Porter, Colin (fiance Kate Scott) Porter, Katie (Garrett) Podgorski, and Ethan Peterson; grandchildren Oliva and Alexa Peterson; Luke and Mila Porter, Sawyer and baby girl Podgorski (this April), two sister Nancy Clark, Sally (Gene) Baum, brother-in-law Robert (Sue) Peterson all of Batavia along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley is preceded by a granddaughter, Lisa Peterson. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in West Batavia Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL. www.bethanybatavia.org or , For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary