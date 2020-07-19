Shirley (Bugga) Roseman, 89, of Homosassa FL, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at Seven Rivers Hospital in Inverness, FL. Shirley was born on July 19th, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Angeline and George Krueger. Shirley grew up in Fox Lake and worked as a Librarian in Spring Grove, IL. Shirley moved to Ely, MN, where she owned a Resort on Lake Vermillion until she moved to Homosassa in 1989. Shirley spent the rest of her career working for the Homosassa State Park until her retirement at age 75. Shirley loved the outdoors, her swimming pool, Animal Planet, playing Yahtzee and laughing with her family. She is survived by her sister, Oral Deans and brother, Bruce Krueger; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Antioch, IL date TBD. Online condolences may be made at www.Hooperfuneralhome.com
.