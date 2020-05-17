Daily Herald Obituaries
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Shirley Stewart was born on September 28, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Clarence and Frances (nee Turner) Brainard. She died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at JourneyCare at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Shirley is survived by her children, James A. and Robert A. (Kathi) Stewart, and Betty F. (Tom) Nicklas; her grandchildren, Michael, Shawn (Arielle), and Dakota Stewart, and Matthew (Kathy) Nicklas; and her great-grandchild, Raiden Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Stewart; her parents; her grandson, Daniel Nicklas, her sister, Betty Habermann; and her brothers, Clarence Jr., and Howard Brainard. Funeral services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1234 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, http://www.oursaviours.org/. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
