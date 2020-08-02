1/
SHIRLEY W. THOMPSON
1921 - 2020
CARPENTERSVILLE - Shirley W. Thompson, age 99, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family on Friday, July 31, 2020. Shirley was born in Chicago on January 18, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Philip A. and Violette G. Faellace. She was a resident of the Carpentersville area for over 65 years and a former 20 year employee of Jewel Tea. She was a very proud W.W.II U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1943-1946. Shirley was also an active member of the Dundee Township Senior Citizens Organization and the 50+ Club. Survivors include her eight children; James, Charles (Linda), Paul (Sylvia), Michael, Roger, Bonnie, Gerald (April), and Christopher. Her grandchildren; Lisa, Soren, Matthew, Jennifer, Steven, Rebecca, Miles, Fletcher, Caitlin and Megan. Her great-grandchildren; Connor, Payton, Olivia, Samuel, Addyson, Zachary, Brenton, Reese, Eloise and Nolan. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a great-grandson; Tate. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until time of Funeral Services with Military Honors at 7:00 P.M. Following cremation, inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Hospice, LLC, 1201 S. Seventh Street, Rochelle, IL 61068. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

