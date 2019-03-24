|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Shirley Washkowiak (nee Stewart), 83, died March 21, 2019. She was born April 10, 1935, in Chicago. Shirley was the wife of the late William; mother of William (Rose) Washkowiak and Victoria (Charles) Heller; grandmother of Tory (Thomas) Akers, Melissa and Amy Heller, Erica (Joseph) Pizzuti, Helina, Klarrisa, William and the late James Washkowiak; great-grandmother of Isabella, Miranda and Gianna Pizzuti; loving cousin of Janette (Donald) Biciste; and dear friend Martin McDonaugh. Instate Tuesday 8:30 am until 9:15 am, with mass at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Arlington Heights. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to and American Brain Tumor Association. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019