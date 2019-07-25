|
|
Shirley "Sheri" Wiley, age 81, beloved mother of Chip (Tery) Wiley, Cindy (Scott) Hindel and the late Todd Wiley, cherished grandmother of Joseph Wiley, Kevin (Kelly) Wiley, Allison (Alex) Sullivan, Michael Hindel, Daniel Wiley, Alec Hindel, Caroline Wiley, Cameron Hindel and Delaney Hindel, great-grandmother of Damian Wiley, Weston Sullivan and Taytum Sullivan, dear sister of Marilyn (the late Donald) Foster, Eugene (Margaret) Kuhajek and June (Robert) Vanourek. Memorial Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service 12 Noon at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton, Illinois. Interment Private. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019