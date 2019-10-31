|
Sidney A.D. "Alex" Jones, age 18, passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Sidney graduated from Hoffman Estates High School in May of 2019, before enlisting in the US Marines Corps graduating from S.D.M.C. boot camp September 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving mother Brandy (Alan) Altschul; sisters Crystal Juliano and August Anderson; maternal grandparents Wanda Juliano and Rodger Juliano; niece Aubrie Juliano; uncles James (Lisa) and Thomas Lovelace also many loving cousins and other relatives. Preceded in death by an uncle Terry Lovelace. Visitation Sunday November 3, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL. Funeral Monday November 4, 2019, 12 noon at the funeral home chapel. Interment with full Military Honors to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Sidney dedicated his life to helping others, he was an avid history buff and a loyal Miami Dolphins fan, he also loved animals, per his families wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Will County Humane Society (www.willcountyhumane.com) preferred. Info, www.anderson-goodale.com or 815-838-1533.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019