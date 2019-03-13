Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
SIGURD ROM HAALAND


SIGURD ROM HAALAND Obituary
Sigurd Rom Haaland, 88, passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 15, 1930 in Minot, North Dakota to Theresa Rom and Sigurd Haaland. While growing up in North Dakota he met and married his high school sweetheart, Marlys Erickson on July 11, 1951. Sig attended Minot State University and later completed his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He worked for International Harvester as Vice President, Controller retiring after 31 years. Sigurd also served 14 years in the National Guard, retiring at the as rank of Captain. Besides raising a family with Marlys, one of Sig's passions was Horse Racing. He owned, trained, and raced them for many years. Sig enjoyed spending time with family and being at home. He is survived by his children, Mark Haaland (Colleen) of The Colony, TX, Kurt Haaland (Brenda) of Katy, TX, Bruce Haaland (Lori) of Streamwood, IL, Karen Colby (Steve) of Grayslake, IL, Rick Haaland (Alicia) of Wylie, TX; many Grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister Mary Green who resides in Utah. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys, and his parents, Theresa and Sigurd Haaland. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00am until 12:30pm with the funeral service commencing at 12:30pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
