Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady, Mother of the Church
SILVIO PONTARELLI Obituary
Silvio Pontarelli, age 84, suddenly. Devoted husband of Adeline (nee DiPaolo); beloved father of Raymond; loving grandfather of Christian Silvio and Lauren Elizabeth; dear brother of Josephine (the late Carmen) Tenuta and brother-in-law of Imo (Lori) DiPaolo and Antonietta (Dominic) Anello; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin Monday, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at , would be greatly appreciated. Information, 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
