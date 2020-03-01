|
ITASCA - Silvius "Bob" Burritt, 93, passed away November 12, 2019. He was born to Silvius and Albina Burritt in Chicago, Illinois, attended Lane Tech and participated in their ROTC program. He served in the Pacific Islands as a Radio Control Chief in the Army during WWII. Later, he became an apprenticed tool & die maker and worked up to sales engineering & has two manufacturing patents to his name. He met Marcella "Sally" Hakanson on a blind date and they married on April 17, 1948. Their marriage produced a daughter Terrie, born July 21, 1950 (died Feb. 1, 2001) and son Scott, May 31, 1952. Bob was a life member of the Bensenville and Masonic Lodge, Schiller Park Legion and was active in the Bensenville Methodist Church. He served as their Chairman of the Building Committee for a new building and attended the opening of the cornerstone capsule 50 years later. He enjoyed woodworking, golf and travel. Survivors include his wife of 70½ years, Sally, son, Scott, daughter-in-law, Gunde, granddaughter, Kate, grandsons, Thomas and Steven, sisters-in-law, Arleen and Marj, and many nieces and nephews. Bob's body was donated to science. "Should You Go First" by A.K. Rowswell You did go first and I remain To walk the road alone, I'll live in memory's garden, dear, With happy days we've known. In spring I'll wait for roses red, When fades the lilac blue, In early fall when brown leaves call I'll catch a glimpse of you. You did go first and I remain For battles to be fought, Each thing you've touched along the way Will be a hallowed spot. I'll hear your voice, I'll see your smile, Thought blindly I may grope, The memory of your helping hand Will buoy me on with hope. You did go first and I remain To finish with the scroll, No length'ning shadows shall creep in To make this life seem droll. We've known so much of happiness, We've had our cup of joy, And memory is one gift of God That death cannot destroy. You did go first and I remain One thing I'd have you to do: Walk slowly down that long, lone path, For soon I'll follow you. I'll want to know each step you take That I may walk the same, For some day down that lonely road You'll hear me call your name.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020