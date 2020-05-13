|
In the early hours on May 8, 2020, at home in Rolling Meadows, IL, Sirena Chantelle Mepham (nee Maynes) received her wings and went to walk with the angels, after losing her battle with Lupus. She was born March 9, 1987 in Denver, Colorado. Sirena was a longtime employee of Fujifilm Hunt Chemicals USA until her health made it too difficult to continue, in which she became a stay at home mom. What she loved most was spending time with her husband and daughter, and her mom Julie and younger sibling Makayla, as well as spending time with her other family members and running in races and collecting the medals of completion. Sirena will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Jeffery, and their daughter, Willa Mia, by her parents, Timothy (Linda) Maynes and Julie Morales (nee Vigil), and by siblings, Lindzee Maynes, Timothy "TJ" Maynes and Makayla Morales, along with Luis Morales, Randy Wick, stepsiblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Nancy Maynes and her maternal grandparents, Jacob and Geneva Vigil. Sadly because of the current COVID-19 health situation there will be no visitation or funeral. Per Sirena's and her family wishes she is being cremated and we will be planning a Celebration of Life as soon as we are able. An account(s) is/are being setup for her daughter Willa to help with her care and educational expenses. Please contact her immediate family for details.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020