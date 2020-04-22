Daily Herald Obituaries
SOLVEIG H. KLIPPERT

MOUNT PROSPECT - Solveig H. Klippert, age 90. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of William (Linda) and Lisa (Alec) Miller; cherished grandmother of Kelly (Ross) Powers, Nicholas Miller, Kristen (Zachary) Gray and Traci Miller; great-grandmother of Aria Powers; dear sister of the late Aslaug, the late Hjordis, the late Sverre, the late Ragnhild, Rolf (Margrethe) Henry and Birger; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. Memorial may be made to The Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd., Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
