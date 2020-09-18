ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sonja Helen Johnson (nee Ostergrens), age 83, of Arlington Heights, passed away September 15, 2020. She was born January 15, 1937, in Knada, Sweden. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Johnson, loving mother of Mark (Joann) Johnson and cherished grandmother of David and Laura. She is also survived by her loving family in Sweden: siblings Lennart, Birgitta, Ingemar, Ragnvald, and Sigvard, and many nieces and nephews. Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, Vilhelm and Karin, and her siblings, Karin, Martha, and Tord. Sonja loved helping others, gardening, and giving weather reports. She always had a positive attitude and everyone loved her Swedish pancakes and cookies. Visitation Sunday, September 20, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Monday, September 21, 10:30 am at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
