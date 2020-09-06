1/
SONYA YORK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SONYA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Sonya York, age 87, passed away on August 30, 2020. Sonya is the beloved wife of Arthur for 66 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Lisa) York, Keith (Holly) York, Brian (Linda) York, Kathleen (Michael) Beth and Michael (Diane) York. Dear sister of the late John and the late Ken. Proud grandmother of 18. Great-grandmother of 9. Fond aunt of 5. Longtime RN at St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Research would be appreciated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved