ELGIN - Sonya York, age 87, passed away on August 30, 2020. Sonya is the beloved wife of Arthur for 66 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Lisa) York, Keith (Holly) York, Brian (Linda) York, Kathleen (Michael) Beth and Michael (Diane) York. Dear sister of the late John and the late Ken. Proud grandmother of 18. Great-grandmother of 9. Fond aunt of 5. Longtime RN at St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Research would be appreciated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.