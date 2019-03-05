Daily Herald Obituaries
SOPHIE M. CACCAMO

SOPHIE M. CACCAMO Obituary
Sophie M. Caccamo (nee Rizzo), age 81, passed away March 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Bruno; devoted mother of Joseph (Shantel), the late Ralph (Cathy) Caccamo and Theresa Windisch; cherished grandmother of Joseph Jr., Amy (Chris) Bloom, Dominic, Sabrina and Alex Caccamo; dear sister of the late Frank (Laverne), Tony (Annabelle) and Nick (Anna) Rizzo and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL 60172, to St. Isidore Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to a Catholic . For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
