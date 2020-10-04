Sophie S. Schultz, beloved wife of the late George Schultz; devoted mother of Shelley (Robert) Philippe; Gary (Noelle) Schultz and Glenn (Kristine) Schultz; adored grandmother of Jeffrey (Katherine) Philippe, Matthew Philippe, Eric Schultz and Allison Schultz; proud great grandmother of Levon Philippe; dear sister of the late Ted, Leonard, and Joseph Bunczek; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. All Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to (Dupage Senior Citizens Council ) Meals on Wheels located at https://www.dupageseniorcouncil.org/
donations-gift