SOPHIE S. SCHULTZ
Sophie S. Schultz, beloved wife of the late George Schultz; devoted mother of Shelley (Robert) Philippe; Gary (Noelle) Schultz and Glenn (Kristine) Schultz; adored grandmother of Jeffrey (Katherine) Philippe, Matthew Philippe, Eric Schultz and Allison Schultz; proud great grandmother of Levon Philippe; dear sister of the late Ted, Leonard, and Joseph Bunczek; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. All Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to (Dupage Senior Citizens Council ) Meals on Wheels located at https://www.dupageseniorcouncil.org/ donations-gift




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
