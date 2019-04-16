|
WHEATON - Sophie Sikorski, age 85, beloved wife of the late Stanley Sikorski; loving mother of Mary Rose (Kirk) Vander Meiden, Tom Sikorski, Donna (Gary) Fink and Nancy (Raul) Cantu; cherished grandmother of Cora (Shawn) Bushey, Caleb Vander Meiden and Eleanora Cantu; and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Faith, William and Abigail Bushey. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Prayers Thursday 9:15 to St. Michael Church for Liturgy of the Word at 10 am. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2019