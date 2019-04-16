Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Resources
More Obituaries for SOPHIE SIKORSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOPHIE SIKORSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SOPHIE SIKORSKI Obituary
WHEATON - Sophie Sikorski, age 85, beloved wife of the late Stanley Sikorski; loving mother of Mary Rose (Kirk) Vander Meiden, Tom Sikorski, Donna (Gary) Fink and Nancy (Raul) Cantu; cherished grandmother of Cora (Shawn) Bushey, Caleb Vander Meiden and Eleanora Cantu; and great-grandmother of Charlotte, Faith, William and Abigail Bushey. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Prayers Thursday 9:15 to St. Michael Church for Liturgy of the Word at 10 am. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now