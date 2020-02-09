Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
SPENCER C. HEYNIS


1939 - 2020
WAUCONDA - Spencer C. Heynis, born May 21, 1939 in Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Spencer is one of seven children born to the late Frank and Daisy Heynis. Spencer went to Round Lake public schools. He married Joan E (Pretzman) Heynis on July 2, 1960. He worked various jobs throughout his life and retired as a Manufacturing Executive. Spencer will be remembered for his sense of humor, willingness to lend a hand to those in need and always reminding us that anything is possible. Spencer is the beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Kimberly (Scott) Wright and Sandra (John) Meyers, cherished grandfather of Christopher (Lauren) Wright, Stephanie (Ash) Meredith, Jarred Meyers, Ryan Meyers, proud great-grandfather of Kyler Wright, Ellie Meredith, and Brooks Meredith; dear brother of Frank and the late Dorothy Ray, Patricia Heynis, Betty Hertel, Gertrude Zieman, and Harold Heynis. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5:00 pm to time of memorial service at 7:00 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home at 235 N. Main Street in Wauconda, IL 60084. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
