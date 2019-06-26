|
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Spiridon Anthony Coorlim, 94, is from 8:30 AM-10:30 AM Saturday June 29, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral mass will follow at 11 AM at Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church) Mundelein. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Anthony was a member of the 376HBG during WWII. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Militia of the Immaculata. He is survived by his wife Carol (nee Brennan), his children Tony (Su) Coorlim, Maya (Logan) Herbert, Kathleen Isham, Carol (Jose) Pantoja, Jeanne Vella, Connie (Jack) Wilner, Terry Rubel, Paul Coorlim, 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Connie LaLuzerne. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019