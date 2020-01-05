|
|
Sr. Maria (Frances) Bierer, IBVM died on December 29, 2019 at Mary Ward House, Naperville, IL and was a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary for 67 years. Maria was the beloved daughter of Arnold F. and Frances McDonough Bierer, dear sister of the late Mary Alice (Rathmann), sister-in-law of Mary's husband, Robert H. Rathmann, special aunt of her nephews, Arnie and Bob Rathmann, sister-in-law of the late Terri Mansell (Rathmann), and caring family member to many other relatives. Of her numerous talents and interests, music and teaching were primary. Her teaching career began at St. Francis High School, Wheaton, IL while also working to obtain a Master's degree in Theology and Applied Music. She then taught and was principal at Loretto High School, Sacramento, CA and became Director of Worship for the Diocese of Sacramento. Besides teaching at Loretto, Maria produced numerous professional-level musicals and plays that are fondly remembered. Ministry to her IBVM community always held a priority, so she returned to Wheaton to become the Director of Development. Her continued service led to several leadership positions. She was elected General Councilor for North America and the General Superior. When the reunion of the Irish and North American Generalates took place, Maria went to Rome as a General Councilor to assist in the transition. She also accepted the very important task of coordinating the revision of the IBVM constitutions. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60588. Services are as follows: Visitation from 10 a.m. until Liturgy at 11 a.m. followed by refreshments. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary at www.ibvm.us or P.O. Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020