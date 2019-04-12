|
|
Sr. Mary Agnes Kallus, OSB, at rest April 10, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Cecilia; loving sister of Sr. Josephine, OSB, Sr. Virginia, OSB and the late Cyrill, Lawrence, Mary, Betty, Cecilia, Sr. Angelica, OSB and Sr. Andrea, OSB. Visitation Sunday, April 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Monastery 1910 Maple, Lisle. IL 60532. Mass of Resurrection and Burial on Monday, April 15, 11:00 a.m. at the Monastery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Retirement Fund of the Benedictine Sisters, c/o Sacred Heart. Funeral services entrusted to Ivins/ Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside. www.moravecek.com, 708-447-2261.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019