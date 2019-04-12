Daily Herald Obituaries
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Sacred Heart Monastery
1910 Maple
Lisle, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Monastery
SR. MARY AGNES KALLUS OSB

SR. MARY AGNES KALLUS OSB Obituary
Sr. Mary Agnes Kallus, OSB, at rest April 10, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Cecilia; loving sister of Sr. Josephine, OSB, Sr. Virginia, OSB and the late Cyrill, Lawrence, Mary, Betty, Cecilia, Sr. Angelica, OSB and Sr. Andrea, OSB. Visitation Sunday, April 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Monastery 1910 Maple, Lisle. IL 60532. Mass of Resurrection and Burial on Monday, April 15, 11:00 a.m. at the Monastery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Retirement Fund of the Benedictine Sisters, c/o Sacred Heart. Funeral services entrusted to Ivins/ Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside. www.moravecek.com, 708-447-2261.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
