|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Stacia A. Hobday, nee Weber, age 66. Beloved wife of William Hobday. Loving mother of Erik (Sue) Hobday, Craig (Lisa) Hobday and Kevin (Colleen) Hobday. Dear grandmother of Leo, Brielle and Andrew Hobday. Loving daughter of Ronald Weber and the late Elizabeth Weber. Dear sister of Sue, Mike, Dave, Laura, Danny, Judy, Debbie and Tom. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, from 3 to 9 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 9 AM at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019